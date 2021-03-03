The Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors donated $5,000 to local food banks that will result in over 20,000 meals for local communities.
Money has already been delivered to the Food Care Center in Killeen, the Baptist Benevolence Ministry in Copperas Cove and the Gatesville Care Center in Gatesville.
A check is also being delivered to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lampasas, a news release from the Realtors association said.
The news release also outlined why the association decided to donate to the local food banks.
Many in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties were without electricity, food and water due to the recent freezing weather conditions. The power grid failed in many areas, the roads were impassable to trucks bringing food into the region and water pipes froze and broke resulting in either no water or boil water orders being issued, according to the news release.
