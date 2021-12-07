More than 1,000 children at Killeen Elementary School are expected to receive a Christmas toy next week, thanks to the Salas Team Realtors of Killeen.
This will be the fifth year the realty team has done the donation after Shelly Salas, the team leader, began the annual tradition.
Salas said Tuesday that the reason for the donation is rooted in her personal background.
“My husband and I both grew up very, very poor, and we really didn’t get a Christmas gift,” she said. “And when you would go back to school after Christmas vacation, one of the things that we as children do is we always ask each other, ‘What is it that you got for Christmas,’ you know, and everyone would start sharing. Well, I would lie and make up because we really didn’t get anything.”
Salas said she is blessed to have done well in the real estate business and be able to “pay it forward” to provide a toy so that all children at Killeen Elementary have something for Christmas.
The donation initially happened for West Ward Elementary, but when it consolidated with Killeen Elementary, Salas said she and her team took on the task of supplying a toy to everyone instead of half the school.
Children’s Miracle Network
Along with donating the toys to children at Killeen Elementary next Tuesday, the Salas Team also donates money to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, another tradition started by a personal experience.
Salas said that when she gave birth to her first child, she had to be rushed into an emergency C-section and her daughter was born with a birth defect and spent many weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit. When doctors discovered what was wrong with her daughter, the treatment plan included an expensive formula that she could not afford.
The Salases received the formula as a gift from a stranger one night.
“Because of that, we always give back to McLane’s so we can have an impact on any family who is stressed out just like we were stressed out 21 years ago,” Salas said.
The Salas Team has donated to the Children’s Miracle Network for close to 10 years, and this year’s donation will be at least $50,000.
To raise the money for the donation, Salas said she and some of the Realtors on her team will set aside a portion of their income from closed sales to go toward the donation at the end of the year.
