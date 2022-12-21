Agents Premier Realty Group, which operates in the Killeen area, held its annual appreciation event recently for clients and vendors who support their business
The guests were treated to an evening of good food, great music, door prizes and lots of holiday cheer.
Created by Marilyn Joyce, a prominent Killeen business owner, the event was held at Endeavors on South Fort Hood Street Sunday evening.
“Our purpose is to give back to those who have supported us all year,” Joyce said.
In addition to Joyce, the group includes agents Troy Rickabaugh, Jessica Cole, Toni Ancher, Olin Nelson, Tisha Holder, Gabriel Montalvo and Sugey Williamson.
