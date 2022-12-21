Agents premier Realty Group

Agents Premier Realty Group played host to clients and friends Sunday at Endeavors where they were treated to a meal and entertainment.

 Courtesy photo

Agents Premier Realty Group, which operates in the Killeen area, held its annual appreciation event recently for clients and vendors who support their business

The guests were treated to an evening of good food, great music, door prizes and lots of holiday cheer.

