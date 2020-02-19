A Killeen woman has successfully completed training as a hair loss specialist and now wants to help others.
Laticia Scott completed hair loss certification back in November 2019 that will allow her to work with dermatologists and oncologists.
She is participating in the “Look Good, Feel Better” project through the American Cancer Society, assisting men and women who suffer from hair loss due to chemotherapy. Look Good Feel Better has served 1 million women in the United States alone since the program was founded in 1989.
For more information, contact Scott by phone at 254-554-7428 or email @llphatdos@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.