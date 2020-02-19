Laticia Scott

Laticia Scott holds her hair loss certification at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kennasaw, Ga. in November 2019. 

 Courtesy photo

A Killeen woman has successfully completed training as a hair loss specialist and now wants to help others.

Laticia Scott completed hair loss certification back in November 2019 that will allow her to work with dermatologists and oncologists.

She is participating in the “Look Good, Feel Better” project through the American Cancer Society, assisting men and women who suffer from hair loss due to chemotherapy. Look Good Feel Better has served 1 million women in the United States alone since the program was founded in 1989.

For more information, contact Scott by phone at 254-554-7428 or email @llphatdos@outlook.com.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

