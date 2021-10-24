As Bell County resident Steven Blackwell decided to take his dogs on their daily walk, he didn’t think he’d have a close encounter with a rattlesnake.
Precisely that happened as he recently walked through the Trimmier Creek Wildlife Management area not far from his home near the Lampasas River at the end of East Trimmier Road in the Lakeview Terrace Subdivision.
“I was walking my dogs on the trails like I do every day, and I took them down to the trail that follows the river,” Blackwell said. “On our way back, I decided to take a shortcut through a field back to the main trail. While we were walking through the field, my dogs became very interested in something hiding in the grass.”
Blackwell initially thought his dogs might have found a rabbit or a mouse, so he held them back. But instead of finding a small mammal, Blackwell’s dogs came across a nearly 5-foot-long western diamondback rattlesnake.
“It was huge,” he said. “As big around as my wrist, and its head was as big as a frog.”
According to Blackwell, the snake was coiled up and seemed ready to strike in response to his dogs being interested in what they had found.
“They’re too curious for their own good,” he said.
After snapping a few pictures from afar, Blackwell and his dogs carefully got out of the field and made their way back to the main trail to head home.
While Blackwell described the encounter as “scary at first,” he was also fascinated by the slithering creature.
“It’s unfortunate that they are so dangerous,” he said.
According to Blackwell, this wasn’t his first encounter with a rattlesnake.
“I’m inclined to believe there may be a den nearby,” he said. “Needless to say, I’m far more cautious when I walk along that trail, and I make sure my dogs don’t stray too far from me.”
According to Paul Crump, herpetologist in the Nongame and Rare Species Program at Texas Parks & Wildlife, a rattlesnake den might be a possibility since most species look for refuge once it’s getting cold.
“That type of year, when it is starting to cool down, they might be moving to their wintering grounds and then start to go into the crevasses and the places where they spend the winter,” he said. “They go under the rocks and into cracks, but still come out on sunny days.”
Crump complimented Blackwell on acting the proper way when coming across a rattlesnake in the wild. He usually recommends everyone to “leave snakes alone” and simply “back out and walk the other way.”
According to Texas Parks & Wildlife information, snakes don’t prey on humans and typically don’t chase people. They just become dangerous when they are either surprised or feel cornered.
“Snakes are way more afraid of us than we are of them,” Crump said. “They see us as a giant predator that wants to kill them, so they don’t want anything to do with us.”
While snakes are usually secretive and hard to see, rattlesnakes are very common in Texas.
According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife website, there are ten species of rattlesnakes in Texas, with the western diamondback being the most widespread venomous one.
Although the chances of coming across a venomous snake are still small, it’s best to be cautious and let them be.
“My understanding is that 95% of snake bites occur when people are messing with them, so leave snakes alone,” Crump said.
If a snake bite does occur, it’s best to seek medical attention right away and go to the nearest emergency room.
“Depending on where you’ve been bitten and your medical history, the response can be very different,” Crump said. “The emergency room should have a suite of antivenom to treat patients with.”
Even if the snake species is unknown, a generic viper antivenom can be given.
The same goes for dogs.
“Dogs get bit all the time because they don’t know what it is or they want to get close to sniff it,” Crump said. “If you get a dog medical attention, just like with a human bite, there shouldn’t be any long-term medical consequences.”
Crump also recommended residents to snake-proof their backyards to minimize the risks of luring snakes close to their homes.
“If people are worried about snakes, the best thing to do is not to encourage them into their yards and pick up the things that they might be attracted to,” he said.
According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, snakes like tall grass and a moist environment.
“Pick up leaky faucets that could provide a good habitat,” Crump said.
Crump also recommended staying clear of landscaping rocks, woodpiles and stored bird seeds that lure rodents into your yard, which snakes like to feed on.
“That can all attract prey, which can attract snakes,” he said.
