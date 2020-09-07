The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity gave away a brand new 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon during an event on Labor Day at Freedom Country in Killeen.
Anthony Cabrera was the winner of the Jeep, which was valued at nearly $51,000. Cabrera was not at the drawing, and his city of residence was not available.
The raffle has been going on since July 4 and there were around 2,500 tickets bought, according to Ken Cates, the chief executive officer and executive director of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
The raffle was possible through partnerships with Freedom Country, Black Rifle Coffee Company and Grunt Style Apparel.
Cristianne Bell, the marketing manager at Freedom Country, she talked about why they partnered with Habitat for Humanity.
“It just seemed like a great opportunity for us to be involved with them and we’ve always done a lot of different partnerships with nonprofits and all different organizations in the community, so this is just another opportunity for us to be involved,” Bell said.
The reason for the raffle is so that the local Habitat for Humanity organization can match grants it has received that have allowed the charitable nonprofit to build houses for 12 veteran families in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Temple.
“Through all these times of COVID and the coronavirus and everything going on, there’s still good out there,” Cates said. “We wanted to make sure that COVID can’t stop good and that’s exactly what this is.”
Cates said the organization has been able to impact 40 different families since the end of March amidst all of the coronavirus shutdowns.
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, drew the winner of the Jeep.
“I think that there are so many groups in our area that do great work, but Habitat for Humanity is one that just continues to reach new heights each year and so their organization is growing, there’s more and more support, this group, the Fort Hood Area Habitat is the go to area for those that want to help veterans,” Buckley said.
“We’ve had a wonderful Labor Day but we thought what a way to finish off the day by coming out here and drawing the winner of the Jeep.”
