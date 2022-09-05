More than 100 days of summer vacation may have come and gone, but summer in Killeen didn’t end until the Family Aquatic Center closed its gates for the year Monday evening.
Setting out on a warm Labor Day, dozens of families headed out to the Family Aquatic Center to take advantage of last-minute pricing and one last splash.
“We heard the park was closing today and we just wanted to take advantage it,” Killeen resident Steve Naser said. “It’s a great day for it.”
Naser said his family of four had been to the park once before this summer, and called it a great way to spend an afternoon.
In addition to park-goers, Chris Glitzos, co-owner of Mrs. Bees Lemonade, said that he was sad to see the park closing for the year.
“This location, the park and the city of Killeen have been very good to us, very kind,” he said.
Glitzos said he started his flavored lemonade stand just five months ago with his wife Marina. Since they’ve begun, Chris Glitzos said business has been a success.
“Killeen is a great small town; there’s a lot of potential here,” he said.
According to Glitzos, the lemonade stand has an agreement with the park to allow residents to bring in his drinks.
Prices were reduced for the aquatic center’s last day, letting residents cool off for just $2 for children or $3 for adults.
The center typically reopens around Memorial Day weekend, which will fall on May 29 this coming year.
