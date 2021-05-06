Around 30 to 40 residents gathered in the Killeen City Council chambers at City Hall around noon Thursday to sing and join in prayer for the annual National Day of Prayer.
The ministry began with live worship music as all of the residents sang aloud in the chambers.
Levallois Hamilton, a recreation manager for the city of Killeen spoke on the event and why it is important to the community.
“This is pretty much a time where the community comes together ... to pray for our country, pray for our schools, pray for families, pray for business and economy, education,” Hamilton said.
He said it’s an important event that allows people to “come together and pray no matter what their religious beliefs are. People are going to come and pray and find hope and unity within their community to really just bring their community together.”
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, more than 60 members of the community gathered to pray with ministry leaders at the city library.
National Day of Prayer has been organized in Copperas Cove by Norm Mitchell for the past eight years.
“Everybody needs a lot more love in our life,” Mitchell said of the significance of this year’s theme. “I think that this year, people in general have a greater appreciation for life after coming through last year.”
He also noted that from his perspective, people’s liberties are under attack.
National Day of Prayer as it is known today started in 1952 under President Harry Truman. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to recognize the day on the first Thursday of May.
Thirty-six of the 46 presidents have recognized or called for national prayer.
