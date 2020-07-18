The 17th annual H-E-B Challenge Blood Drive is underway and a collection was completed at the H-E-B on Trimmier Road in Killeen on Saturday.
The challenge is between H-E-Bs around Central Texas and they compete to see who can get the most blood donors.
Stephanie Jardot, a consultant with Carter BloodCare, said that now is a critical time to donate blood.
“It’s very critical right now,” Jardot said. “During the summer is when we need donors the most and with the coronavirus people aren’t wanting to go out and participate.”
She said the reason for summer blood shortages is that schools make up around 30% of their blood supply “and when they aren’t in school, they aren’t thinking about blood donations.”
Jardot said she expected around 50 donors at Saturday’s blood drive.
Megan, a cashier at the H-E-B donated blood for the first time and she said that it went well.
“I wanted to support the community,” she said.
A manager at the H-E-B said they could not provide the last name of employees.
The next blood drive connected to the H-E-B Challenge Blood Drive will be held at the H-E-B at 1101 Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.