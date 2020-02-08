Zumbathon

Participants work out and dance during the Zumbathon to raise money for Puerto Rico earthquake relief in Harker Heights on Saturday.

 Hunter King | Herald

Around 100 people gathered at Club Fuego in Harker Heights for a zumbathon fitness event to help raise money for earthquake relief in Puerto Rico.

Participants danced and worked up a sweat to different songs in the name of fundraising.

Erika Garcia is the founder of Ex3 Entertainment in Killeen and the organizer of the zumbathon.

“I have grandparents in Puerto Rico and luckily they’re safe, but they’re still wanting to help out those in need. And through the church that they’re a part of, we have been able to come together and organize this,” Garcia said.

Magnitude 6.4 and 5.9 earthquakes shook Puerto Rico in early January, causing millions of dollars of damage along the island’s southern coast, according to the Associated Press.

