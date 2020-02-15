Local residents pulled up and popped the hood to show off their vehicles on Saturday afternoon.
Around 30 different vehicles were on display at Long Branch Park in Killeen as part of a public auto show.
Michael Gutierrez, a Killeen resident who owns a 1972 Chevy Nova SS, said he goes to many of the Killeen area car shows.
“The Killeen community is trying its best to encourage a car culture, holding these events on the weekends,” Gutierrez said. “I think these car meet events are a good outlet for fellow gearheads to get together, talk about what they’ve done recently to their builds, inspire a sense of camaraderie in the community and a way for old friends to meet up and see how everybody’s doing.
“Some people like to just have coffee together, some people just like to catch up over beers, car guys like to catch up standing around our cars.”
Robert Wegmann, a Copperas Cove resident, owns a 1965 Ford Mustang that he has dedicated to his late wife, Susie-Q, who died of cancer in 2011, he said.
“I normally like going to the shows that have benefits,” Wegmann said.
He said he likes to be able to give to a cause when he goes to a car show.
