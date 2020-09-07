Some local residents visited Killeen-area parks Monday to enjoy their Labor Day holiday.
One family was out at the park near the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center practicing volleyball and preparing for school tryouts.
Marcus Gaston was with his wife, Delores Gaston, and his daughter Makaya Gaston, who is a seventh-grade student at Palo Alto Middle School.
“They’ve got tryouts coming up this Tuesday for the volleyball team, so we figured we’d come out here and just get a little practice serving and bumping in,” Marcus Gaston said. “We did a lot this weekend, it was the first time I got to play with my nephew this weekend. It’s not bad; it’s not a bad day.”
About a dozen residents were out at the park around noon Monday. Some were walking dogs and others were enjoying the sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.