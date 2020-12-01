Local residents will be giving out care packages to the homeless in honor of Fina Graham Alexander, known as “Bay Bay,” who died from sickle cell anemia in July. Family members will be out at the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter, 412 E. Sprott St., in Killeen, between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Wednesday.
An email describing the event said that Fina always loved giving back to the community and this is a way for her work to continue to be done.
