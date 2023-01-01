It’s that time of year again: time to make resolutions for the new year.
“Despite the tradition’s religious roots, New Year’s resolutions today are a mostly secular practice,” according to History.com.
Updated: January 1, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
It goes on to say that instead of making promises to the gods, most people make resolutions only to themselves, and focus purely on self-improvement (which may explain why such resolutions seem so hard to follow through on).
The Babylonian New Year was adopted by the ancient Romans, as was the tradition of resolutions. The timing, however, eventually shifted with the Julian calendar in 46 B.C., which declared January 1st as the start of the new year.
According to recent research, while as many as 45% of Americans say they usually make New Year’s resolutions, only 8% are successful in achieving their goals. But that dismal record probably won’t stop people from making resolutions anytime soon — after all, we’ve had about 4,000 years of practice.
The Herald went to the streets of Killeen to ask some residents.
“In 2023, I plan to take my son on lots of new adventures,” Amanda Ali said on Sunday. She and her three-month-old Ali Shejaeya were enjoying the sunshine and the park swings. Ali said she enjoys spending time outside with her child while dad was at work.
The family of Dylan Enoc Scamaroni Santiago sat together as the active toddler enjoyed a new Christmas present. A shiny new toy fire truck. The family had come to Lions Club Park on Sunday to get together and share time with Dylan.
“I’d like to be a better person,” Dylan’s mom, Yealin Santiago, said. “For this one.”
“I’d like to spend more family time,” Dylan’s dad, Emmanuel Scamaroni, said. “With this one.”
The active boy put together some blocks, puttered around his new toy and gave hugs and kisses to family members who came by to say, ‘hello.’
Melvin Suarez is resolving to get in better shape. He recently had surgery and feels like working out would help his body and his mind. Together with partner Tiffany Manz, the two have recently moved to Killeen from Orlando, Fla. with two kids.
“We are looking forward to 2023 in a new city, with new experiences,” they said.
Reporter
