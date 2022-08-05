COPPERAS COVE — Walmart in Copperas Cove had a bit of a raucous feel to it Friday, as dozens of volunteers and Walmart employees celebrated the opening of Stuff the Bus, an annual event for people to donate school supplies to Copperas Cove ISD.

“You know, the cost of living is going up, school supplies are going up. ... Families are going to spend $600 to $800 on school supplies depending on how many kids they have,” said school board member John Gallen, who came out to support the event’s ribbon-cutting. “And this is an awesome way to give back to them so they don’t have to spend that much money.”

