COPPERAS COVE — Walmart in Copperas Cove had a bit of a raucous feel to it Friday, as dozens of volunteers and Walmart employees celebrated the opening of Stuff the Bus, an annual event for people to donate school supplies to Copperas Cove ISD.
“You know, the cost of living is going up, school supplies are going up. ... Families are going to spend $600 to $800 on school supplies depending on how many kids they have,” said school board member John Gallen, who came out to support the event’s ribbon-cutting. “And this is an awesome way to give back to them so they don’t have to spend that much money.”
Copperas Cove ISD Superintendent Joe Burns said the donations come at a time when parents typically spend money on new clothes and supplies. While the number of students who are identified as beneficiaries of the supplies varies, Burns said he expects it to be a large number this year.
“We’re almost 70% free and reduced lunch, so when you have a high percentage of free and reduced lunch kids, you’d expect that you would have a significant number of students who need assistance,” Burns said.
Students needing assistance are identified through the Communities in Schools representative at each campus.
Along with supply donations, some organizations present checks throughout the duration of the event. Burns said that when the district receives a check donation, money is used immediately to go into Walmart and purchase needed supplies based on what has been received to that point.
“If we see that we’re getting a lot of this and not so much of that; for example, we may not get Crayolas, so we’ll go in and spend money on Crayolas and make sure that we have a stock of those just to kind of balance things,” Burns said.
Each year, the district will typically receive around $30,000 to $40,000 worth of school supplies/donations.
Stuff the Bus runs all weekend and continues until 4 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Copperas Cove Walmart, 2720 E. Business Highway 190.
School supplies do not need to be purchased at Walmart.
The school district’s director of communications, Wendy Sledd, said prior to the ribbon-cutting that it takes more than 100 volunteers to make the three-day event a success.
Several clubs and teams will help throughout the weekend, including the Copperas Cove football team that on Friday was seen organizing the supplies on the bus.
Also helping with the event was Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans, which was giving out hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. All cash donations received will go directly to the school district.
There will be no sales tax applied to school supplies, including clothes, purchased this weekend.
During the tax-free weekend, Aug. 5-7, qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, customers do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.
