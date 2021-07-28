Local police officers will be at the Killeen Texas Roadhouse from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday to raise money to benefit the Special Olympics.
In the past few years, Texas Roadhouse, 3709 E. Central Texas Expressway, has helped raise $289,500 during the “Tip-a-Cop” event, the restaurant said in a news release.
According to the restaurant, 100% of donations will go to the Special Olympics Texas.
