One little known holiday is celebrated every year by Black Meg 43 Burgers on East Rancier Road in Killeen.
National Burger Day is actually Sept. 18, but owners of the Killeen franchise decided to share the occasion with another Black Meg 43 franchise in Copperas Cove.
“We thought we’d do it today so customers could take advantage of both restaurant specials,” said Killeen co-owner Blair Janoe on Sunday.
Janoe, her husband Matthew and son Trent Jackson work most days as long as the doors are open. The couple purchased the Killeen outlet last year so this is their first year to host “$5 burger combo” specials for the meat-eaters holiday.
“I’ve worked at this location for 12 years,” said Janoe. “But, this year is my first one as an owner.”
The retail franchise opened at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and planned to close the doors at the regular time of 8 p.m. By about 4 p.m. Janoe checked receipts and the business had already sold over 200 burgers on the special.
“Some places offer $1 burgers,” Janoe said. “This year we are offering a burger combination that normally sells for $8.72 to $5 each, limit 2 combos per person.”
Janoe said she was busy early, “cutting” up more than 930 burgers in three hours to have an adequate supply for the day.
“And, I’ve still got three cases I can start on,” Janoe said.
The other franchise, on U.S. Business 190 in Cove, will offer $1 burgers Monday.
When asked if she would run the same special next year, Janoe said they might adjust it a bit, maybe offer a little different special.
While the inside of the store was busy, the drive-up line was about six cars deep. The restaurant also uses Doordash and some of the other food delivery companies.
“They’ve all been coming in here steady,” Janoe said. “And, we’ve been pushing out orders pretty quick.”
Longtime customers Jim and Shelly Kubrick stopped in for a burger and sat at a corner booth.
“We love the burgers,” Jim Kubrick said. “We’ve been coming here for 10 years.”
Shelly Kubrick said it’s more about the sauce.
“I can’t get enough sauce for my burger. My husband makes fun of me,” Shelley Kubrick said.
The Smalley family waited in the car while dad, Brian, came into the restaurant to claim his order.
“They’ve always been great, good food, quick service and great customer service,” Brian Smalley said.
Another sweet deal worked out by the Janoe’s and Bon Vivant by Desiree was a table of dessert items, wrapped and ready to take.
“My wife is the baker,” Clifford Quinton said. “She was here, but left to go home to take care of the kids.”
The nicely decorated table showed off delicate cookies and individual pumpkin pies. The business is called Bon Vivant by Desiree. Customers seemed drawn to the variety of sweets and one small customer loved the pie.
“It’s the best,” said 3-year-old Mason Stone.
Customers can order burgers from the Black Meg 43 or sweets from Bon Vivant by visiting their respective Facebook pages.
