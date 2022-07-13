COPPERAS COVE — Users of the popular “Copperas Cove Hot Topics” Facebook page have noticed a trend of late: a number of posts have been directed to telling others about their experiences at Monty’s Steaks Brew & BBQ.
“Has this become the Monty Bbq page? Dont get me wrong I love a good Bbq but kinda getting old when every other post is about why you love or hate this place,” page user Sam Fuller asked in a post recently.
Fuller’s post generated 88 comments and had received 130 reactions as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A search of “Monty” in the Cove Hot Topics page returns several results, including many from Montanez doing Facebook Live videos.
Montanez posted a photo of his new marquee that reads, “Welcome to Copperas Cove Hot Topics HQ. Now open 7 days.”
The post alone has nearly 700 reactions and nearly 150 comments as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The “Copperas Cove Hot Topics” Facebook page has about 14,000 members.
