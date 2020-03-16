Showing that the spread of the coronavirus has truly begun to impact every aspect of daily life, restaurants across the country, including Killeen, are publicly announcing their plans and procedures to help control the spread of the coronavirus and limit their guests’ exposure.
Many restaurants are announcing an increase to their cleaning policies, saying their staffs are being extra diligent in cleaning the dining areas and wiping down frequently touched surfaces. Some restaurants have closed their dining areas and serve food solely through drive thru lines or by delivery.
“As we navigate the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact,” Chick-fil-A said in a press release issued Sunday. Chick-fil-A restaurants will continue to serve food at the drive thru lane, as well as through delivery options where applicable.
Taco Bell restaurants in Killeen and across the nation also closed their dining rooms to customers on Monday, citing the safety of their patrons as one of the deciding factors, according to signage posted on restaurant doors. Taco Bell CEO Mark King had said in a post on the restaurant’s website Saturday that the business were considering the move, adding “We aim to be the safest place to eat AND the safest place to work. Our 7,200 managers are well-trained and prepared, and we’re going back to them to revisit our existing industry-leading training and operating procedures. Their personal well-being, safe food preparation, restaurant cleanliness and illness policies are our top priorities and are best practices from our operators from around the globe.” Taco Bell restaurants are still serving food in drive thru lanes.
Another restaurant that has decided to implement new procedures due to the coronavirus is Starbucks. According to a post of the company’s website, Starbucks will be moving to a “to go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks. This means that customers will no longer be allowed to use the seating area, either inside or outside, though customers can still enter the restaurant and order at the counter.
Locally, the Killeen Chamber of Commerce said multiple area businesses have contacted its office to inform the staff of their individual plans during the pandemic. The Chamber plans to release a newsletter compiling all the information it has been given by 5 p.m. today.
The Herald is continuing to update its coverage as new information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.