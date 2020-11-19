The Rotary Club of Killeen Heights along with H-E-B and the Killeen Food Care Center will be hosting an event to raise funds for the 2020 Food for Families Food Drive.
The club is asking residents to come to the First Baptist Church of Killeen on W.S. Young Drive to raise awareness, donate funds and show support to end hunger in the local community, according to a news release from the rotary club.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Residents can donate in three ways:
Drop cash in the cash box now.
Donte $5 at the register inside H-E-B.
Donate online at www.foodcare.org
Food donations are not being accepted this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.