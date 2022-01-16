Killeen is expected to receive a little under $2.6 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 15.89% increase from the $2.24 million allocation distributed in January 2021, according to the state comptroller’s office. That’s an increase of about $356,098 to the city coffers over the same month last year.
Killeen and all other area counties and cities will receive higher allocations this January compared to a year ago. The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in December 2021, according to the comptroller’s office.
Killeen and most other local cities have seen an increase in sales tax allocations since the pandemic hit the area more than a year ago.
As it’s the first month of the year, Killeen has only received 2.6 million, year to date. Still, this number is $356,098 higher than last year.
In all of 2021, Killeen’s sales tax revenue was $31.5 million, 17.66% higher than 2020’s allocations, when the city was allocated $26.7 million, according to the comptroller’s report. This means that Killeen made approximately $4.8 million more from sales tax revenue in 2021 than it did in 2020.
From January 2021 to January 2022, Killeen received $34.1 million. From December 2020 to January 2021, Killeen received more than $33.7 million.
This indicates that in the last 13 months, Killeen has received approximately $368,553 more than it did in the same 13-month period the year before.
Statewide
The state has experienced a continued upswing in sales tax revenue since Jan. 1.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts statewide will receive $993 million in sales tax allocations in January, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 27% increase from the allocations distributed in January 2021.
Other sales tax revenues in the area are as follows:
Bell County
Bell County will receive $2.45 million in sales tax allocations in January, an increase of 24.47% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $800,811 a 15.36% increase from January 2020.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage increase of 12.86% from last January, as it is set to receive $130,543 this January.
Temple is set to receive $2.69 million, a 34.45% increase from last January.
Belton will receive $565,590, a 12.37% increase from this time last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $293,378, for a 17.36% increase over last January’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 15.21% increase in January allocations over last year; it is set to receive $548,428
Gatesville saw an 11.63% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $219,888 in January.
Oglesby, a town of about 500 people in northeast Coryell County, will see a dramatic decrease of 88.29%. It has been allocated $1,536 this January.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County will receive $111,877, which represents a 22.95% increase from last January’s allocation.
The city of Lampasas will receive $225,615 in January, 18.92% more than last January.
Kempner will see an increase of 14.30% from last January. It is set to receive $11,241.
