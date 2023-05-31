Children ages 18 and below in the Killeen-Copperas Cove area will be able to eat a free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.
Killeen and Copperas Cove ISDs has announced they will provide healthy meals to all children this summer, and all they have to do is show up.
Killeen ISD
Through the KISD Nutrition Department, the district will serve breakfast and lunch to any child age 18 and younger, and to any enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old, at any participating campuses.
At the KISD Elementary Enrichment campuses, meals will be served Monday through Thursday, with breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. June 5 through June 22; and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on those dates at the following locations:
Cavazos Elementary School, 1200 N. 10th St., Nolanville
Cedar Valley Elementary School, 4801 Chantz Drive, Killeen
Reeces Creek Elementary School, 400 West Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
Clifton Park Elementary School, 1801 S. Second Street, Killeem
Haynes Elementary School, 3309 W. Canadian River Loop, Killeen
Iduma Elementary School, 4400 Foster Lane, Killeen
Pershing Park Elementary School, 1500 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen
At the Elementary Intervention campuses, meals will be served Monday through Thursday, beginning June 5 through June 29 (closed June 19) and July 10 through July 13 from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., lunch will be served from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:
Nolanville Elementary School, 901 Old Nolanville Road, Nolanville
Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, 6410 Morganite Lane, Killeen
Harker Heights Elementary School, 726 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights
Alice Douse Elementary School, 700 Rebecca Lynn Lane, Killeen
Saegert Elementary School, 5600 Schorn Drive, Killeen.
Brookhaven Elementary School, 3221 Hilliard Ave., Killeen
Fowler Elementary School, 4910 Katy Creek Lane, Killeen
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School, 53210 Lost Moccasin, Fort Cavazos
Maxdale Elementary School, 2600 Westwood Drive, Killeen
Clear Creek Elementary School, 4800 Washington St., Fort Cavazos
At the middle school campuses, meals will be served Monday through Thursday, beginning June 5 through June 22 (closed June 19) from 7 to 8 a.m., lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
Manor Middle School, 1700 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen
Live Oak Ridge Middle School, 2600 Robinett Road, Killeen
Eastern Hills Middle School, 300 Indian Trail, Harker Heights
Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
At Charles E. Patterson Middle School only, meals will be served through June 29, 8383 W. Trimmier Road
At the high school campuses, breakfast will be served Monday through Thursday, beginning June 5 through June 22 (closed June 19) and July 10 through July 19 from 7 to 8 a.m. at the following locations:
C.E. Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen
Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen
Gateway High School, 4100 Zephyr Drive, Killeen
For additional information, visit the district’s website at https://www.killeenisd.org/summer
Cove ISD
At Copperas Cove ISD, free meals will be provided at the following times and locations:
Copperas Cove High School, 400 S. 25th Street, meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 6 through June 30. Students in summer school will be served breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., student lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Serving times for the community for breakfast will be 8 to 8:30 a.m. and for lunch will be 11 to 11:30 a.m.
At Copperas Cove Junior High School, 702 Sunny Avenue, meals will be served Monday through Friday June 6 through June 30. Students in Summer School will be served breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m., student lunch will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Serving times for the community for breakfast will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and for lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
At Williams Ledger Elementary School, 909 Courtney Lane, Copperas Cove, meals will be served Monday through Friday from June 6 through June 30 and from July 10 through July 28. Summer School students will be served breakfast from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Serving times for the community for breakfast will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove organizations, churches and daycares are welcome at any of the Copperas Cove Summer Meal service sites. For large groups, or more information call 254-547-1227 or visit the website at www.ccisd.com.
Times and dates are subject to change. Sites may have different menus based on product availability.
