Summer Food Service Program

Amy Roberson, manager and Kimberly Turner a cook at Copperas Cove Junior High School serves meals to children during the Summer Food Service Program, in 2013 at the Copperas Cove Junior High School.

 File photo

Children ages 18 and below in the Killeen-Copperas Cove area will be able to eat a free breakfast and lunch throughout the summer.

Killeen and Copperas Cove ISDs has announced they will provide healthy meals to all children this summer, and all they have to do is show up.

