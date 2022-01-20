Here is a look at the seats that are up for grabs in the upcoming May 7 election for school board and city councils. The filing period for candidates to run in the election began Wednesday and ends Feb. 18.
Killeen
Three councilmember-at-large seats along with the mayoral seat are up for election. The three council member seats are currently filled by Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson.
Wilkerson said Thursday he is not seeking reelection, but Williams said he will be seeking reelection.
Brown said that she was “still weighing her options.”
Former Planning and Zoning Commission member Ramon Alvarez has filed for the May 7 election as councilmember-at-large.
Current Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra is termed out therefore will not be up for re-election but Mayor Pro Tem and Councilwoman of District 2 Debbie Nash-King has announced her campaign for mayor.
Local woman and Chair of the Senior Advisory Board Patsy Bracey has also announced her campaign for mayor. Nash-King has filed, however, Bracey has yet to file, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Killen ISD
Filing also opened Wednesday for three seats on the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
Up for election are the Place 1 seat, held by Shelley Wells, the Place 2 seat, currently occupied by Susan Jones, and the Place 3 seat, held by Corbett Lawler.
Jones filed for re-election this week.
Harker Heights
Two seats on Harker Heights City Council are up for election.
Place 1 and Place 3 are currently filled by Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann and Jackeline Soriano-Fountain. McCann is seeking reelection and Soriano-Fountain is termed out.
Belton
According to FME News Service, the city of Belton also has three openings this year as the city transitions to its new place based election system. The new system was approved in 2020 by voters, allowing the City Council to pick the mayor from seven Council members.
Daniel Bucher for Place 5, Guy O’Banion for Place 7 and current mayor Wayne Carpenter for Place 6 are all up for reelection.
Candidates who are planning on running, will need to file their personal financial statements no later than March 10 at 5 p.m.
Belton ISD
Also according to FME News, Belton ISD has three open seats this year, with each term being three years.
The three seats for the school district include Area 1, Area 3 and Area 5, represented by Jeff Norwood, Suzanne McDonald and Manuel Alcozer respectively.
Salado
The mayor’s seat, which is currently held by Michael Coggin, will be up for grabs. And two Alderman seats, which are held by Paul Cox and Jason Howard, are also up for election.
The three men were unavailable for comment on whether they will be seeking reelection.
Salado ISD
Three seats are up election. Two of the seats are three-year terms and are currently held by Jeff Kelley and Amy McLane. McLane is seeking re-election but Kelley is undecided, according to Salado ISD media spokesman Michael Novotny.
The other seat is a two-year term, which has been vacant due to the death of board member Jim Hodgin in September. Chris Diem has filed for the two-year seat and Rick Marruffo has filed for a three year seat.
Florence
Two at-large council member seats and the mayor’s seat will be up for election.
Candidate information and packets will be available at the City Secretary’ s Office located in City Hall at 851 FM 970, Florence or available online. For more information, contact the City Secretary at 254-793-2490 or acrane@florencetex.com.
