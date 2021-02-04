Local senior citizens can stop by Friday and pick up a pair of socks and a blanket for free.
The First National Bank and the Killeen Senior Advisory Board have partnered and collected blankets and socks to give away, according to a post on the City of Killeen Facebook page.
The giveaway will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center.
