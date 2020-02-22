Area residents can taste wine for a good cause next Saturday.
Families in Crisis is holding a fundraiser called “Friends of the Family Wine Pairing,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
There will be six specifically paired wine and food items, according to a news release by Suzanne Armour.
There will also be a silent auction, wine education station, a bottle pull and music, the release said.
Tickets are $50, and sponsorships are available. Sponsorships and tickets can be purchased at www.familiesincrisis.net.
All proceeds will go to Families in Crisis.
