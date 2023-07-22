Business continues to thrive at the local Shilo Inn Suites Hotel, in spite of ongoing financial troubles faced by the franchise founder and owner.
The owner of the Shilo Management franchise which includes the Shilo Inn Suites Hotel at 3701 South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, was recently listed among Oregon residents who owe the IRS more than $50,000.
Oregon passed Senate Bill 523 in 2019 to publish a list of delinquent taxpayers, but delayed implementation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The individuals and corporations on the list were given two months’ notice before it went public, according to an article that ran in the Oregon-based paper, the Willamette Week.
At more than $3.58 million, hotelier Mark Hemstreet owes the fifth-largest figure of the tax delinquents listed on the Oregon state Revenue website behind American Patriot Bran — a Medford cannabis company, athletic shoe-reseller Michael A. Malekzadeh, George Mattia, and Troy Duzon. Hemstreet’s wife owes an additional $716k, and Shilo Management Corporation owes the state just more than $393k.
In January, Cody Tippett filed notice with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office of an unpaid bill for labor and animal feed in the amount of $101,365, the Willamette Week reported.
According to an ad placed in the Herald on July 2, Brian Weiss was appointed receiver by the Multnomah Circuit Court of the State of Oregon to manage the Shilo Management Corporation until the tax matters are resolved. Liens on Hemstreet’s properties show unpaid taxes dating back to 2014.
Failure to pay federal income taxes can result in criminal charges, which if pursued are punishable by both prison time and hefty fines.
Hemstreet’s attorney, Charles Markley has made public statements that Hemsworth’s professional tax accountant and tax attorney are handling the liens and making arrangements to pay and resolve the financial issues in the near future.
Although Hemstreet followed in his parents’ footsteps into the hotel business, he branched out on his own at a young age, according to the company website, managing his first motel over the summer at 16 years old.
Eight years later, he opened Shilo Inn Suites hotel property in 1974 near Portland International Airport in Oregon. He developed more than 45 Shilo Inn properties with more than 5,000 rooms and 22 restaurants, according to his profile on the BeHance business networking site.
The company has since downsized to 23 Shilo properties, including 15 Shilo Company-owned hotels, the profile stated, and most recently the day-to-day management has been handled by Hemstreet’s wife, Shannon Hemstreet.
The company opened a 160-suite location in Killeen in 2007, in a prime location for hosts and attendees of events at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The plan was developed in 2005 to bring a full-service hotel to the adjoining property owned by the city.
In addition to the 100 full-time employees the Shilo Inn brings to the economy, the hotel provides additional space for businesses to host meetings.
The Killeen Shilo Inn filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a 2011 Herald article, but the location on the corner of W.S. Young Drive and Elms Road remained open and operational.
Chapter 11 bankruptcy differs from Chapter 7, in that the filers can make a plan to repay debtors and operate their business, rather than throwing in the towel to escape debt, an attorney who specializes in bankruptcy previously told the Herald. The hotel has continued to operate without further financial troubles since.
While spokespersons for the franchise declined to comment on the owner’s tax troubles, general manager of the Killeen location, Linda Johnson, said business has been booming.
The Killeen Shilo Inn will be getting new carpet in coming weeks, according to Johnson, who mentioned rooms are fully booked for the total solar eclipse that will take place in early April 2024.
NASA representatives are expected to view the eclipse from Killeen, as the city will be in the path of totality, according to a previous Herald article.
“On average, they say for either a total solar eclipse or what’s called an annular ... either one of them is a little over 340 years in between when those happen,” Central Texas College astronomer Warren Hart previously told the Herald. “Total solar eclipse, on any point on Earth, on average is 375 years.”
Totality in Killeen is scheduled to begin 20 seconds after 1:36 p.m. and is expected to last 4 minutes, 16 seconds, the Herald previously reported. In Copperas Cove, totality is scheduled to begin at 1:36 p.m. and is scheduled to last 4 minutes, 23 seconds.
The time spent in totality in 2024 will be nearly double what it was in 2017. According to NASA, the longest time of totality in 2017 was 2 minutes, 40.2 seconds.
“Based on the 2017 solar eclipse, we expect hundreds of thousands of visitors across the Central Texas area to come in,” Matt Irvine, director of the Killeen Convention and Visitors Bureau previously told the Herald. “Killeen has about 2,500 hotel rooms across 40 hotels, and there’s one more hotel that will be completed by that time as well. We do expect full occupancy.”
With the Killeen Shilo having an indoor heated pool and free board for children under 18 with an adult booking, Johnson said the Shilo Hotel Inn employees work hard to offer competitive options for local residents and to serve the military community.
Pets are also welcome to stay with patrons at the Shilo Hotel Inn for an additional fee.
At this time, hotel management is looking for a new restaurant to rent out their full-service kitchen—complete with a cigar lounge.
Hemstreet has been a supporter of the military community through the years, Johnson said. And while like any business, they have their ups and downs, the Shilo is going strong.
“We are working on big, positive things for the future,” Johnson said. “We are working hard to be a beacon again in the community, in spite of new competition that has come to town.”
