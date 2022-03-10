For an evening of exquisite tastes and opportunities, make plans to attend the Friends of the Family Wine Pairing Saturday, March 26.
Families in Crisis is a local nonprofit organization and will benefit from the sale of tickets and auction proceeds. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center at 1000 Farm to Market 2410 in Harker Heights. This fundraiser is an annual event but was canceled in 2020 and 2021, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Guests will be treated to six sommelier and chef paired courses, four will be savory and two will be sweet. There will be wine education as they stroll between stations. A wine pull and silent auction will be held during the event. Some of the items awaiting bids include a Frigidaire beverage refrigerator and a Fellowes shredder. A handbag from KurstMan leather studded with turquoise and a Sparkle tote and matching purse are also on the list. Jewelry items include a Levian ring and matching pendant and a diamond necklace. A Goodnight Loving Vodka Basket, Comfort from Cross Basket and a basket from Sterling Vineyards will also be offered. There will be more on hand and auction items are still being accepted.
Individual tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table for eight and may be purchased on the charity’s website www.familiesincrisis.net. Payment may be made with credit card or invoice and donations may be mailed to Families In Crisis, P.O. Box 25, Killeen, Texas 76540.
Families In Crisis houses, supports and empowers domestic violence survivors and the homeless as they transition to new lives, placing 1,632 individuals from 754 households in transition housing in 2021, and helping them with rent and other vital services. Of these, 679 were in veteran households. At the same time, its three shelters housed an average of 99.7 persons per night. Additional services include crisis intervention counseling, hospital accompaniment, life skills classes, veterans housing assistance program and transitional housing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.