HARKER HEIGHTS — What started as a hobby during the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a blossoming business for Army Master Sgt. Edward Jervis. He made his Harker Heights Farmers Market debut Saturday, a couple months shy of a year after making his first appearance to sell his home-baked bread in Temple.
After having caught COVID-19, Jervis turned to the sourdough bread maker his mother-in-law had gifted his wife when they moved to Killeen in July of 2020.
“I caught COVID and was on quarantine, so I was like, ‘Well, I need something to do,’” Jervis said. “So I just started playing around with it, feeding it and everything, and then I made my first thing of sourdough bread and something just clicked. From that moment, I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”
Initially, Jervis began making bread for the soldiers in his unit in the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade. It was such a hit that a friend, whom he served with in the 82nd Airborne Division, suggested he sell in Temple’s farmers market. As a result, Jervis’ hobby has turned into Ed’s Breds.
It has also changed the trajectory of the senior noncommissioned officer’s post-Army plans.
“This has changed the entire future of Ed Jervis’ life, and you know the family and everything,” he said. “We never thought that I’d be looking into opening my own business, but that is exactly the plan as soon as the Army lets me out.”
Having spent a great deal of time in Europe, Jervis has drawn on inspiration from German, Austrian and Scandinavian baking techniques to create his brand.
At the Harker Heights Farmers Market, Jervis sold his sourdough bread, along with pretzels infused with honey; Vienna bread, which is given an egg wash rather than a steam bath as the French do with their baguettes; Finnish korvapuusti cinnamon rolls that have ginger baked into the dough; challah bread, which is a staple in many Jewish households; and chocolate babka, which is said to have originated in Jewish communities in Eastern Europe in the early 19th century.
Jervis said he hopes that making bread is where he leaves a legacy.
“The passion that I’ve found in this bread-making has just changed me forever to the point where 20 years from now, I hope to be known more as a baker than as a veteran,” he said.
Jervis said when he retires from the Army, he and his family have plans to retire in the state of Wisconsin, though he is not sure yet if he will open a storefront.
