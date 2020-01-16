A national sorority turned 100 Thursday, and its local chapter celebrated the occasion. Approximately 50 people came out to the Killeen Civic & Conference Center in Killeen for the celebration.
The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 16, 1920, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
As a way to commemorate the sorority’s 100th anniversary, the president of the local Mu Delta Zeta Chapter, Andrea Young, said the sorority will be awarding a $100,000 scholarship to a young woman seeking a college education.
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick read a proclamation, signed by Mayor Jose Segarra, declaring Thursday as Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Centennial Day.
The chapter also opened a display of sorority memorabilia to be displayed at the civic and conference center until Thursday. The display will also be at the Central Texas College library from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.