A local chapter of a national sorority is celebrating 100 years, and its history will be on display at two Killeen locations.
The centennial celebration for Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Mu Delta Zeta Chapter, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Meeting Rooms 3 and 4 of the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The celebration on Thursday will feature Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick making a proclamation. The chapter’s president Andrea Young will give attendees the history of the organization.
A reception with cupcakes and punch will follow, according to organization spokeswoman Rashawn Smith.
Print and paraphernalia of the chapter will be on display at the civic and conference center from Thursday through Jan. 23. It will also be on display at Central Texas College’s Hobby Memorial Library from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28.
The chapter participates in the sorority’s Zetas Helping Other People Excel initiative by educating the public, assisting youth, providing scholarships and supporting organized charities, the chapter’s website said.
