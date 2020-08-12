Special Olympics

Jenny Mosteller of Cove, looks at some items at the Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms indoor sale on Mar. 15, 2019. 

 Monique Brand | Herald

A multi-family indoor sale benefiting the Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms , a local Special Olympics team, will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 902 Conder St. in Killeen, according to a news release.

The team will be selling various knick knacks, kitchenware, toys and a wide selection of clothes.

csmith@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7562

Tags

Locations

General Assignments/ Sports Reporter

Cade Smith joined the Herald in July 2020. He is a 2020 graduate of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Communication (Journalism) with a minor in Criminal Justice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.