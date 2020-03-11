A multi-family indoor sale benefiting the Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms, a Special Olympics Texas team, will be held this weekend.
The sale will be held on Friday and Saturday at 902 Conder Street in Killeen. The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Available items include toys, furniture, kitchen supplies and more. There will also be a wide selection of clothes available.
