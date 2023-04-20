The stage play titled “Can A Woman Raise A Man?” is coming to Harker Heights with a talented cast for three shows at the Harker Heights Events Center, 710 Edwards Drive, on April 22 and 23.
Show times are 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
The play, written by Q. Allen King, explores the challenges that come with raising a son as a single mother. Talented local performer Jokia Williams says this project is thought-provoking and that one might see similarities to a number of characters portrayed.
“There are any number of reasons that a woman might find herself raising a son on her own,” Williams said. “This play has several feisty characters who have emotional responses to their circumstances.”
Williams told a story of her own experiences and how the core or nucleus of a family might not be a mother and a father and a child.
“My grandfather was the male figure in my childhood,” Williams said. “When he passed away, there were lots of emotions that surfaced.”
Describing other “stories” that are woven together in this play, Williams tells of one character who has a lot of resentment and hostility issues toward her child’s father.
“The anger and bitterness is felt by her child and the resulting ‘distance’ between son and father is complex,” Williams said.
There are stories of abuse, neglect, wisdom and wit, but through everything there are sons (and daughters) who are shaped by the circumstances of their family life.
“I think everyone should see this play,” Williams said. “I think everyone will find themselves in one of the characters.”
Directed by award winner, Tymika Chambliss-Williams, the stage production features powerful performances by a stellar cast of actors including Karen Clark-Sheard, Marva King, Tony Terry, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Robert Curry and Tiffany Andrew, who focus on single mothers and fatherhood.
“There are so many challenges that come with raising a son as a single mother,” Allen said in an interview with The Hype magazine. “I wanted to create a piece that delves into the many obstacles that mothers face in society, our culture and in our community, while also celebrating the resilience and strength of mothers everywhere,” adds King. “You can turn pain into purpose!”
Tickets are available through eventbrite.com or at https://bit.ly/41fjrb0. Ticket prices range from $35 for general admission to the matinee production or get VIP Packages from $85 with virtual tickets starting at $10. Military discounts are available.
According to the press release, the play will also be on stage in Houston in May and Little Rock, Ark. in June.
