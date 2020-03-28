The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.80 on Saturday.
That’s 8 cents less than last week, and 60 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.69 per gallon Saturday at the Valero, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights prices
On Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.64 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
The Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, was selling gas at $1.67 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
Copperas Cove prices
On Saturday, the Chevron at 2101 E. U.S. 190 was selling gas at 1.71 per gallon. The Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas at $1.73 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
The Sunoco and Stripes at 1262 E. Business Highway 190 was selling gas at $1.87 per gallon, GasBuddy users reported.
Fort Hood Prices
Gasoline was selling for $1.70 per gallon on Saturday at three different AAFES stations — one at 325 37th St., one at 1002 761st Tank Battalion Road and the other on Warrior Way — according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.77, which is 11 cents less than last week, 38 cents less than last month and 70 cents less than a year ago, AAA said. The national gas price average is $2.06, which is 6 cents less than last week.
“The national average has not been this low since March 2016. Today, 24 states have averages under $2 per gallon,” according to the AAA website.
