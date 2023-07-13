Among the thousands who competed for a chance at nationals, several students from Killeen ISD emerged victorious at the recent Texas Association of Future Educators National Competition in Orlando, Fla.
Anastasia Camden and teammates Alyssa Cruz and Antonio Atalig, secured the National Champion title for their work on Ethical Dilemma. Camden and Cruz attend Harker Heights High School and Atalig is a student at Chaparral High School.
Reflecting on their success, Camden shared her excitement, saying, “Preparing for the national level required a lot of hard work, but I felt confident in how our group performed. The anticipation was nerve-racking, and when our names appeared on the semifinalist list, I was thrilled. But when they announced my name as one of the top three, I was absolutely ecstatic.”
Atalig highlighted the dedication and effort required to compete at this level, stating, “We dedicated countless hours to practice and hard work. Constantly refining our presentation, it was intimidating knowing that the judges held the final decision.”
Anticipation grew as Atalig awaited the announcement of the top three places in the nation. “When they announced third place, my heart raced even faster. Then, as second place was revealed, I began to sweat, holding my breath. Finally, our names were announced. What an incredible feeling! It was the most rewarding experience, validating all our hard work,” he said.
TAFE Advisor, Tina Tamplen, expressed immense pride in each of her students, remarking, “They gave their all, putting in 100% effort. As an educator, there is no greater joy than witnessing your students challenge themselves and achieve success. I am grateful and overjoyed that they had the opportunity to compete, explore new places, overcome obstacles and challenges, and create lasting memories that will shape their future.”
The TAFE National Competitions serve as performance-based events where aspiring educators showcase their expertise, skills, and leadership in the field of education.
With a mix of team and individual challenges, these competitions provide rising educators with authentic and engaging opportunities to display their creativity, dedication, and professionalism.
Students have the opportunity to select various projects to compete in, such as Differentiated Lessons, Professional Development, and the Educators Rising Moment Speech.
Other Career Center Students who attended included Liliana Provost, Harker Heights High School- National Champion, Project Visualize Service Project; Fabian Ricci Ramirez, Shoemaker High School- 5th Place, Educator Rising Moment Speech; Isabella Hughes, Killeen High School- Lessons Impromptu Speaking; Kyndal Cornwell, Chaparral High School- Interactive Bulletin Board Elementary; Kera Harvey, Ellison High School- Interactive Bulletin Board Middle School/High School; Noelle Bibiano, Harker Heights High School- Exploring Administrative Careers; Jaisja Lewis, Harker Heights High School- Teacher-Created Materials Elementary; and Marisa Aycock, Harker Heights High School- Teacher-Created Materials Elementary.
