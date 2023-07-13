Among the thousands who competed for a chance at nationals, several students from Killeen ISD emerged victorious at the recent Texas Association of Future Educators National Competition in Orlando, Fla.

Anastasia Camden and teammates Alyssa Cruz and Antonio Atalig, secured the National Champion title for their work on Ethical Dilemma. Camden and Cruz attend Harker Heights High School and Atalig is a student at Chaparral High School.

