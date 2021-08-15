Local hairstylists were keeping it fresh Sunday by providing some new hairdos for free for kids set to return to school this week.
The Back to School Braid-a-thon was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center. The event was hosted by Monai Beauty Co. for the second year.
Approximately 30 hair stylists provided free braided hairdos to local kids to help them get ready for the start of school this morning.
The event was founded by Monai Beauty Co. owner Sharon Johnson who wanted to make sure every young girl had a prideful new hairdo to kick off her first day at school. Johnson said the availability to access back-to-school beauty services is limited because most of the events are normally for haircuts given at large chain stores.
Johnson’s store is in the Killeen Mall on South W.S. Young Drive. Services range from eyelash extensions, hairstyling and a wide selection of wigs.
Kids chose the style of braiding they wanted, and of course, accessories to go with them.
Kids didn’t just leave with fresh new hair styles, they also were given free school supplies to help start the new year off on the right foot.
