Super Bowl 57 is in the history books and getting there was fun if you attended any of a number of watch parties in the Killeen area Sunday.
Bessie Felton, Ashley Rollins and Joann Cote put the finishing touches on the buffet table at the American Legion Post No. 573 before inviting a full house to “come and get it.”
Post Commander Jay Bush welcomed members and newcomers alike to enjoy some football Sunday afternoon. The Post regularly opens its doors to members and non-members and his philosophy is, “it’s all about veterans and fellowship.”
Everywhere inside there were members and guests preparing to watch the nation’s football championship game. Most who came were Kansas City fans, but a few, like Rollins, who is also the bar manager, came to cheer on Philadelphia.
“We really have a good time, especially during Super Bowl Sunday,” said Bush.
Over at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3892, things were just getting started when Chris Stapleton began the National Anthem. There was a hush over patrons in the Post as many placed hands over hearts and removed their caps.
Following the last stanza, Debi Parsons, Gary Randall and Christa Ramirez were ready for play to begin. Parsons is one of the female veterans who frequents the post. She is retired now but appreciates the fellowship of others who come into the post.
Randall is the son of a military veteran and Ramirez is the spouse of a WWII POW-MIA veteran. Her husband, Frankie, lived to be 96 and according to his wife, enjoyed the friendships made at Post No. 3892.
Post Commander Warren Close manned the grill in the kitchen, preparing for a crowd to be hungry by halftime.
Over at Bubba’s 33, the Super Bowl crowd was loud and raucous. It appeared to be mostly Chief’s fans, there was one table of Eagle’s supporters. The noise was deafening early on when Kansas City answered the Eagle’s touchdown with one of their own.
Sitting at a table just outside the regular bar, was a four-legged booster named Rocko. His owners, Jailene Cattaneo and Neil Clausen said they brought the canine football fan to “wish some bad luck on Philadelphia.”
At halftime however, it seemed as though Rocko’s wish wasn’t going to come true.
While preparing for second-half play, folks over at Jokers Icehouse made a point to take advantage of some delectable menu items.
“We had orders for pick-up of 100 or more wings,” said the restaurant manager. “Folks started ordering some of our great menu items before noon today.”
Tables were full at the start of the second half. Some patrons were already discussing their favorite, or not-so-favorite Super Bowl Commercials.
“The one with Will Ferrell was the best,” Stephanie Barnes of Killeen said.
“I thought the Jeep commercial was great,” Cailynn Rugh of Belton said. Both women had come to the local eatery for the first time and were impressed with the atmosphere and the food.
As third-quarter play got exciting and people continued to scream and shout at the television monitors around the bar, one very small patron sat at the door, waiting for it to be over. He never made it clear which team he preferred, but no matter who won, Sandman, the bar’s mascot, had had enough and it was time to go home.
