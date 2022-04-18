Usually, April 15 is the deadline for U.S. taxpayers to file their income tax returns. This year, the federal government extended the deadline to April 18.
However, having an extra two days may not have made a difference to some taxpayers.
“I keep waiting on forms to come in the mail,” said one resident, who identified herself only as Amelia G. The Killeen resident was waiting for her turn in a local tax preparation office.
“So many folks don’t know how to retrieve their information from the internet,” said Queneta Taylor, a tax preparer with Jackson Hewitt in Killeen.
“Working online, taxpayers have many options to view their 2021 transactions and tax forms.”
With a generation of taxpayers who remember going to the post office or local library to pick up paper forms, which they filled out by hand and mailed to the Internal Revenue Service, the era of electronic filing has taken over.
Everything from W-2’s, that state how much money an employer paid out, to the “long form” an IRS Schedule A can be accessed with a few clicks of a mouse.
“One of the most difficult concepts for some taxpayers to understand is that the information is, literally, all online — in some form,” Taylor said.
Taxpayers can access most information needed by logging into a website and providing personal or security information.
Once the records are displayed, there are various methods to printing, storing and forwarding them with their return.
“As tax preparers, we spend a lot of time trying to help clients access their account information,” Taylor said,
“This is something we cannot do for them, due to privacy issues.”
Most of those who procrastinated were waiting for forms to become available or to receive them in the mail. One woman who was waiting in line for a preparer Monday said she hadn’t received all of her paperwork so she would file an extension.
According to the IRS, extensions may be filed online as well.
Taylor and her co-workers experienced a rush of clients Saturday. With tax offices closed Sunday for Easter, there was a considerable increase in business Monday morning.
Taxpayers who missed Monday’s deadline, may file Form 4868 to request an extension. Form 9465 may be filed to request payments be made in installments.
