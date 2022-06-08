A toy drive in the Killeen area is being held this week for the children of Uvadle.
The drive organizer, Ravenn Thompson, said they are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
They ask that residents to not donate any Nerf Guns or gun-related games in light of the recent mass shooting that killed 21 people on May 24.
Residents interested in donating can drop toys off at the Starbucks at 2600 Trimmier Road, Suite A, in Killeen through Friday.
There are no other drop-off locations in Killeen at this time.
Volunteers from Fort Hood will collect the toys and distribute them at the First United Methodist Church in Uvalde on Saturday at noon to any child who is in need of a toy.
