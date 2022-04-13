The solid waste offices and the Killeen Recycling Center will be closed on Friday for the holiday.
Both Thursday and Friday routes with run one day early and will not run on Friday.
The Transfer station will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and everything will return to normal business hours on Saturday.
