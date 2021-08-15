A local truck shop in Harker Heights, along with a crowd of eager volunteers, got to work cleaning cars Sunday afternoon to help out a Killeen boy who has been battling cancer.
All sorts of cars ranging from trucks, bikes and Ford Mustangs lined up at the Lift Kingz truck shop at 305 W. Central Texas Expressway to get their vehicles squeaky clean in support of a good cause.
The Herald has followed the story of 3-year-old Rory Paul, who was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor. Last month, Rory and his family took a journey to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where he underwent surgery to remove the tumor, which had grown back after another surgery several months earlier. That life saving journey wasn’t cheap, which led to a wonderful display of community outreach from the people of Killeen and surrounding area, and it’s amazing to see just how many people reach out to make sure he always has a special day, his family said.
Back in June, a parade of trucks drove past Rory’s home. Many filled the lot of a local school in their vehicles, which were part of different car groups consisting of motorcycles, Dodge Chargers and big-wheeled trucks, which Rory loves most of all.
Sunday, there was nothing short of that, but always a little extra. Pickups, sports cars, bikes and members of the Stang Syndicate, a Ford Mustang car group, all participated and rallied around a brave little boy. Nintendo’s Mario even made an appearance.
Proceeds from the car wash benefit Rory and his road to recovery. His mother, Ashley Manwiller, gave the Herald an update on Rory’s condition. Right now, the 3-year-old is using a wheelchair to help him get around, but will soon have leg braces to keep him up and walking with more support. Even though some of his mobility has been affected, Manwiller said Rory is still finding ways to get around, such as rolling in the backyard and using his upper-body strength to keep moving along. Rory’s own strength is also being supported by the strength of a bright community, which Manwiller said is so giving and always ready to help.
To follow Rory’s journey, visit https://www.facebook.com/Rory-Paul-106957811608963.
