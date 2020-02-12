The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area is hosting a celebration luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen, according to a flyer for the event.
General admission for the event is $12 and attendees can pay at the door when they arrive, according to Aaron Montemayor, the executive director for the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
