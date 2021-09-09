The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area welcomed businesses and organizations alike at its annual kick-off celebration luncheon at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center on Thursday. This year’s theme is “Stay Strong, and Carry on Together” which emphasizes the communities coming together to help one another in hard times.
This was the first event the local United Way has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Bell County in March 2020. Normally, the United Way hosts the luncheon every year to kick-off fundraising for the year and finish with a recognition luncheon in the spring.
“COVID hit us really hard,” said Aaron Montemayor, executive director of the local United Way. “This event is a step toward normal and its made me hopeful for what is to come.”
This year, the United Way didn’t set a specific goal for fundraising, but officials hope they can return to previous amounts donated before the pandemic, which averaged around $400,000.
Over 150 people attended Thursday to represent organizations and businesses who support the United Way. Some of the businesses that attended the celebration were the First National Bank, Cove ISD, Killeen ISD, and city officials from Killeen and Cove. The three organizations that were showcased at the luncheon were Communities In Schools Of Greater Central Texas, The Central Texas Youth Services Bureau and The Food Care Center.
“We have worked with the United Way since our start 34 years ago,” Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Killeen Food Center said. “We get a lot of financial support from United way. Every dollar raised we can provide seven meals to families in need, and helps us to keep food on the shelves. Because we had help from the United Way, we were able to keep food on our shelves all through the pandemic.”
Each organization expressed their gratitude to the United way for its contributions.
To learn more about the United Way and how you can help local organizations, go to https://www.unitedway-gfha.org.
