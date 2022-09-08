In the past year, donors of the United Way Greater Fort Hood Area’s annual fundraiser have helped a child learn to read, provided medical care to someone in need and helped battered women find shelter.
This year’s fundraiser chairperson, Sherry Hoffpauir, highlighted those and other impacts at the organization’s kick-off luncheon Thursday for the current fundraiser.
The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $400,000, according to Aaron Montemayor, the executive director of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
Nearly 250 members of the community, spanning across Bell and Coryell counties, supported the organization during the luncheon held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“Any time you can collect this many members of the community to celebrate something — the kick off in this case ... it’s exciting to see that the interest is still there, the support is still there,” Montemayor said. “And you heard from the cacophony of voices the visiting (and) connecting is still there.”
Much of the money for the fundraiser is brought in by automatic, voluntary withdrawals from people whose employers partner with the United Way.
Those who do not work for employers that offer the automatic withdrawal but would still like to do so can donate by mailing a check to United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area at 208 W. Avenue A, Killeen, TX, 76541. Alternatively, donations can be made online by going to https://www.unitedway-gfha.org.
The Herald was one of five media members that received recognition for spreading the word about the United Way and its campaign. Other media partners receiving recognition were Copperas Cove’s Bulldawg Radio, the Copperas Cove Leader-Press, 93.1 KNCT and local ABC affiliate KXXV.
“There are just so many stories that you can tell with the United Way,” Hoffpauir said.
The theme for this year’s campaign is “United Way changes the stories of many.”
“We’re happy you came today, and thank you again,” Hoffpauir said. “And I’ll see you in February when we celebrate making our goal again.”
At the luncheon, Copperas Cove High School’s JROTC provided the color guard, Copperas Cove High School’s Voices of Cove sang the national anthem and the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes provided the entertainment.
