The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area will host its annual kick-off celebration luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
This year’s theme is “Stay Strong, and Carry on Together” which emphasizes the communities coming together to help one another in hard times.
“After recent circumstances, It represents what the Fort Hood area stands for,” United Way President Eloise Londgren said, “I’m excited we can get together again after not being able to host our events last year.”
The luncheon will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
General admission is $14. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and partake in social distancing. Every year, the luncheon signifies the start of upcoming fundraising campaigns.
The United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area is dedicated to continuously serve the people living in the Fort Hood communities. The organization currently supports 21 programs with focuses on basic needs, education, financial independence and health.
To learn more about upcoming events or to donate online, go to www.unitedway-gfha.org.
