Killeen entrepreneur and business woman Monique Stone had a vision for her venue space, and then it grew.
A crowd of about two dozen gathered at Endeavors, 868 S. Fort Hood Street, for a ribbon-cutting event for Endeavors II on the second anniversary of the original opening in 2021.
Endeavors II marks the expansion of Stone’s business in Killeen. Endeavors I, as it is called now, is an event venue that opened in 2021.
Endeavors II, right next door, is 3,500 square-feet and can hold up to 200 guests in the theater-style seating, and can fit 150 guests in the banquet-style seating.
A center for local performing arts and special events, Stone hosts the Performing Arts Summer Youth Program together with her business partners (and family) Claude and Ursula Stone and brother Charles Stone.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce (IBCC), included several speakers who talked about Stone’s rich character and hard work and determination.
IBCC Membership Chairman Charles “Coach” Wilson remarked on her ability to transform her vision for the space into a reality that became a beacon for other entrepreneurs in the community.
“By cultivating the programs you are involved in, promoting arts for youth, and caring so much about people, you have started a new era in this community,” Wilson said. “There are limitless possibilities for others.”
Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor spoke about Stone’s remarkable accomplishments.
“Small business is the backbone of our community,” Minor said.
Stone was surrounded by family and friends as she cut the ceremonial green ribbon and was presented with a plaque for her business. IBCC President Ronnie Russell explained the significance of the ribbon inside the plaque.
“That piece of ribbon is from the last ribbon-cutting event, a piece of your ribbon will be placed inside the plaque for the next ribbon-cutting event. Sort of like a seed being planted and then passed on from one small business owner to the next, and so forth,” Russell said.
Guests were treated to a tour through the new addition inside Endeavors II, a champagne toast for good luck. and following a blessing, treated to a savory luncheon from the venue’s hostess.
