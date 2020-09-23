DAV Chapter 29, 607B E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights, will be celebrating our National DAV Centennial Anniversary at 1 p.m. Friday.
There will be proclamations and a brief history of the DAV’s beginning, and some of its accomplishments over the past 100 years, serving veterans and their families.
Mask and social distancing protocol will be in effect.
DAV Chapter 29 will also resume its monthly meetings on Oct. 3. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and the meeting begins at 9 a.m.
Mask and social distancing will be in effect.
The DAV assists veterans and families with things such as assistance in filing claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs and assistance with utility bills.
