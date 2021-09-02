Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit organization in Copperas Cove, will soon be moving locations, as it is building a new facility near the Copperas Cove Public Library in an effort to help more people.
The new location at 201 Carpenter St. will be 4,500 square feet, twice the size of its current location in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
Current Copperas Cove City Councilwoman Joann Courtland founded Operation Stand Down Central Texas with her mother. The idea of the organization began in Georgia where her mother wanted to volunteer for her birthday, and there was an Operation Stand Down near where they were.
What necessitated the move from the Cove Terrace Shopping Center is an influx of donations to the organization.
“Thankfully, we do have some generous donors and we have people that do want to help those in our community, so we do get a lot more donations now than we have in the past — clothing, personal items, that kind of thing,” Courtland said in a phone interview last week.
She said the new facility will be a “game changer.”
The mission for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to assist homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas communities.
Inside the new facility, there will be two offices, a meeting space, a sitting area, a computer area and a laundry area.
The organization also helps point people in the direction of other organizations for the services they seek that Operation Stand Down cannot provide.
Courtland said when donations are brought in, all clothes are washed, dried and hung up on a hangar. At the organization’s events, such as the annual Homeless Stand Down in Killeen, the racks of clothes the individuals can pick from look as though they’re in a store.
“That’s the level that we want to provide,” Courtland said. “Because even though these veterans and non-veterans are homeless, everybody deserves that dignity and respect of being able to pick out some new clothing.”
Courtland said she hopes to open the new facility within the next couple months.
Five Hills royalty
Some of the biggest supporters of Operation Stand Down Central Texas have been titleholders with the Copperas Cove Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant.
This year’s Ms. Five Hills Jasmine Clowney has taken on Operation Stand Down Central Texas as her platform.
“We all need help at times, whether it be physically, mentally or financially,” Clowney said via email last week. “With the work that’s being done at OSDCT, these areas and more are being met.”
She added that being a Christian woman, she calls to mind Bible scriptures John 15:12 and Hebrews 13:16 for how to love others.
Clowney also volunteers at the organization.
“The time spent and work being done there is so rewarding and I know very pleasing to my Lord and Savior,” Clowney said.
Previously, Hayley Sawyer had chosen the organization as her platform for her two years wearing a crown in two different titles.
She said her father recently retired from the military and noticed there are many who struggle after leaving the service.
“Operation Stand Down Central Texas is making a real difference for our nation’s heroes all year long,” Sawyer said. “These men and women helped protect all of our freedoms that we enjoy every day. Being there for them now is the least that we can do.”
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The fall Homeless Stand Down will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 in Ballroom C at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
