HARKER HEIGHTS — The Disabled American Veterans Association celebrated 100 years of service on Friday afternoon.
Chapter 29 of the association is in Harker Heights and it held a celebration Friday to honor the century of service for the nationwide organization.
Earl Williams is the chairman of the executive committee for the local DAV and a retired Army command sergeant major who served for 30 years.
“We decided that we wanted to do it (host a celebration) to honor the DAV and let the veterans know how long we’ve been serving them, and especially during the pandemic that we are still here to serve them,” Williams said. “We’re here to take care of them.”
The DAV was officially created in 1920 following World War I to service veterans of the war and has continued service since.
