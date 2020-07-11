The veterans organization Endeavors provides immediate financial assistance for qualifying veterans and their families impacted by COVID-19.
The financial aid is geared toward veterans who have outstanding payments on rent or are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
The organization also offers short-term emergency housing for homeless veterans.
“Any veteran or their family considered under 50% area medium income, who served in the active military, is eligible to apply,” said Veteran Supportive Services Program Director Charles McDaniel.
Veterans in need can call Endeavors at 254-314-8464 or 254-836-6356.
“You would need to provide your personal information, including social security number, birth date, home address, email address and phone number, and recall date,” McDaniel said.
Applicants also need to show proof to be below 50% of area medium income in the form of tax returns or pay stubs and of their veterans’ status.
While Endeavors has already been offering financial emergency help before the pandemic, the organization has seen a significant increase in requests since April.
Veterans do not have to pay back the financial aid they receive.
“This assistance is to help Veterans and their families get back on their feet,” McDaniel said. “It is not a loan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.